Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gives away enough Gems for a 10-pack pull

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is giving away 1,000 Gems as a reward for all players who log in from now until the end of March.

Announced earlier today, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has surpassed over 10 million downloads since it first launched earlier this year. As a thank you to the players who've downloaded the brand new card game, developer Konami is giving away 1,000 Gems - the in-game currency - to all players who log in before March 31, 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL summons 10 million downloads!!To celebrate, we’re giving away 1000 Gems as a log-in bonus to all players who play MASTER DUEL between now and 31 March 2022.Make sure to claim yours!#YUGIOH #YuGiOhMasterDuel #MasterDuel pic.twitter.com/qH0oX6aRfQFebruary 7, 2022 See more

This is actually a pretty considerable amount of the in-game currency to completely give away to players. For example, you can use the 1,000 Gems to craft a horde of unique cards, create a starter deck, or even modify your current chosen deck in a variety of ways.

That being said, you can always earn Gems by simply playing Master Duel. You might not be able to earn 1,000 Gems in one fell swoop like this, but Yu-Gi-Oh! players can still earn Gems by blitzing through the tutorial and solo challenges offered throughout the card game.

Since its launch last month, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has never left the Steam top ten charts, barely dropping below a concurrent player count of 130,000 players around the world. It actually peaked at right around 260,000 players, putting it in the top 25 most-played games of all time on the storefront. That's an astounding feat for a 20-year-old card game, but Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's launch has been nothing short of a smash-hit success for Konami.

