YOU MUST BE 21+ TO DRINK THIS ARTICLE

And we’ve even suckered the host of Sony’s online magazine Qore, the lovely and far too trusting Veronica Belmont, into acting as our official taste ambassador. You too can showcase your fandom with sweet, delectable hooch simply by following our recipes below (assuming you’re of legal drinking age)*. Cheers!



THE LIQUID SNAKE

Inspired by: Metal Gear Solid 4

A manly drink, made manlier! Put some hair on those knuckles by infiltrating an ordinary Manhattan with a higher bitters dosage and a hint of reptile. There’ll be plenty of time to whip one up in during in-game cutscenes, so feel free to experiment.



VERN SAYS: “I never understood why people drink these and the dollar store candy is certainly not helping.”





KARMA MOMENT

Inspired by: Infamous

Relive Cole’s electrifying decision process by zapping your gin & tonic with a splash of colorful liqueur. Literally perfect for whatever mood you’re in because it can be evil red or noble azure. (WARNING: Red is deliciously evil.)



VERN SAYS: “I get the Red/Blue dynamic, but I gotta recommend stirring them both together. There simply aren’t enough purple cocktails.”





RAPTURE’S DELIGHT

Inspired by: BioShock 2

Flip a defiant, Andrew Ryan-style finger to those bartenders in Washington with a type of drink no one’s ordered for half a century. The egg white requires a minute of vigorous shaking, thus non hallucinogenic Absinthe is recommended.



VERN SAYS: “It doesn’t taste all that bad. But still, it looks like algae, plus the egg gives it a consistency that’s… less than pleasant.”





PISTIL WHIP

Inspired by: Flower

Not to be shrugged off as a girl drink! Here’s a pleasant little creamy confection that’ll restore balance to any household dystopia. And for the record, yes. “Pistil” is supposed to be spelled that way.



VERN SAYS: “Actually tastes pretty good for something that looks remarkably like a glass full of Pepto Bismol.”





*Kids, you can play along, too! Simply replace each foreign and inaccessible ingredient with “Mountain Dew” and you’ll be drinking like the big boys!**

**Except totally not. They’re guzzling real booze and you’ve got day-glo soda pop. It’s really not even similar. Sorry, junior.