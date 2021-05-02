Yes, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to Steam

Saints Row 3 Remastered is coming to Steam on May 22.

Confirmation came when a fan – replying to a year-old tweet on the official Saints Row Twitter account – asked if there were "plans" to bring the remastered version of the game to Steam.

In a surprise reply, the official account responded with a brief affirmation: "Yes May 22".

Yes May 22

In May 2020, the remaster was released on console, but it had only been available on PC via Epic Games Store due to a year-long platform exclusivity deal.

At the time of writing, Deep Silver has stopped short of confirming anything else, including whether or not Steam players with the original game can expect a free upgrade; as always, we'll let you know if/when/as this changes (thanks, Eurogamer).

Yes, the Saints Row movie announced back in 2019 remains in development, with Fast and Furious 8 director F. Gary Gray on board to direct. Details remain at a premium, though a new interview with screenwriter Greg Russo has revealed which cinematic cornerstones the upcoming adaptation will take inspiration from.

"I looked at different films that I really love," he said recently. "I'm a big fan of '70s cinema, so I looked at The Warriors, I looked at Escape From New York – just some of those classics. And I said, 'Well, how do we pull from some of those and tell our own unique story?'"

Russo has a few other video-game adaptations on his plate. First up, there's the Mortal Kombat reboot, which recently released on HBO Max. Then there's the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City , which he has co-written. Russo also co-wrote the Space Invaders movie, which remains at the script stage, as well as a movie version of F.E.A.R.