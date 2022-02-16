Another Yellowstone prequel series is in the works

Another Yellowstone prequel series, titled 1932, is in the works at Paramount Plus.

The original Yellowstone series follows the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in Montana known as 'the Yellowstone'. Their cattle ranch borders a Native American reservation, a national park, and land developers, and the series also deals with the conflicts that arise between these groups. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly, the show has been airing since 2018 and was recently renewed for a fifth season.

A prequel series, 1883, stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott and follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they acquire the land that would eventually become the Yellowstone ranch. Season 1 is currently still airing on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing every Sunday, and season 2 was announced at the same time as 1932.

As the title suggests, 1932 will be set during the ‘30s, which means we’ll get to see how the Great Depression and alcohol prohibition affect life for the Duttons as they establish themselves as the dynasty we know them as today.

Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan will be on board for the spin-off – he’s also known for writing the critically acclaimed screenplays for movies like Sicario and Hell or High Water. No casting announcements have been made yet and the show doesn’t currently have a release date.