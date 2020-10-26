Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases advanced tech and new features

Microsoft has given fans a walkthrough of the workings of their new consoles, the Xbox Series X and the smaller Xbox Series S.

The consoles are set to boast top-of-the-line technological updates, with faster load times, more dynamic gaming worlds and higher frame rates. The demo walkthrough kicks off with some gameplay of the Series X edition of Gears 5, touting the higher visuals and frame rates that can go up to 120 FPS. Lush visuals are showcased across multiple titles, taking full advantage of the most state-of-the-art technology in graphics.

The walkthrough also details new feature Quick Resume, which will let players easily switch between multiple titles to instantly start from where they left off during their last session.

Also put on display is the console's controller, which has been designed to be more ergonomic and comfortable for the players. The process behind this has included changes such as decreasing the overall controller size.

Of particular note is the controller's share button, which gives players an easy, efficient way of sharing their in-game moments. Players can take a screenshot with just a tap, and holding the button down will allow you to record video. Players will be able to access their media through the new Xbox app, which was specially designed with the new consoles in mind. The app will give players unprecedented access to their console's features, including remote play that can be done by connecting the controller to the app.

Finally, the walkthrough dives into Game Pass and additions to the store. This includes access to the EA Play game catalog starting on launch day. The new store and Game Pass will be designed to emphasize speed and ease of use.

The Xbox Series X and S are both launching together on November 10.

