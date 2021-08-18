Xbox Series X restock: your best chance at getting the console this week

Xbox Series X restock deals have been moving a little more frequently than in past weeks. Yesterday, there were units available at GameStop, with activity happening at Walmart late last week as well. What's more, it's been heavily rumored that more consoles are being ordered in to keep up with demand, so now could be your best chance to finally acquire an Xbox Series X.
To give you an idea of where an Xbox Series X restock might appear this week, we've listed the retailers with the most chance of getting the console.
- USA Xbox Series X: Amazon | Microsoft | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Lenovo
- UK Xbox Series X: Amazon | Very | Argos | Microsoft | Currys | John Lewis | Box | BT
- US Xbox Series S: Amazon | Best Buy | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Target | GameStop | Newegg
- UK Xbox Series S: Box | Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | AO | Very
When it comes to other retailers that could have units moving quickly, it's most likely that Amazon and Best Buy will be the locations to have Xbox Series X restock deals sooner rather than later. With the former being the world's largest online retailer, we've seen the systems go live there in the not so distant past. That definitely makes it worth keeping an eye on.
Now, while the action may be less exciting than what's been happening recently with PS5 stock updates, Xbox Series X stock updates have been relatively few and far between. But that's not to say that things aren't going to pick up soon despite the drought we've been experiencing recently.
Typically, the best day to buy an Xbox Series X has been Fridays, meaning that your best bet is to closely watch the aforementioned retailers for if/when the consoles get moving towards the end of the week. It may feel seemingly randomized, but there are advanced warnings in place should you know where to focusing your attention.
It's also important to note exactly how much you should be spending on an Xbox Series X. The console carries an MSRP of $499 and an RRP of £450. We know it can be tempting to splash out to resellers to get the system sooner, but it's just not worth it.
If you see the system online for significantly more, remember two things; always buy from a trusted seller and be sure that if you're paying more than the going rate, that the unit is bundled with some of the best Xbox Series X accessories or the best Xbox Series X games.
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 14
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 15
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 12
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 17
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 22
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 23
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen May 2
Once you've got your shiny new Xbox Series X system in your home, make sure you've got the best picture quality possible to make the most of all that power with the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X.