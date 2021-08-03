Xbox Series X restock: where to find Microsoft's newest console this week

Xbox Series X stock has been, somehow, even more challenging to track down than PS5 stock in recent weeks. However, the console has been spotted at several retailers over the past 7 days, and it's likely to emerge again very soon.
Amazon, as big as it is, is sure to be the first port of call for finding Xbox Series X stock as the consoles have been available in both the US and UK in recent weeks, albeit very briefly. Even though it's estimated by many that this tech drought is to go on longer than anticipated, with things getting worse before they get better in terms of availability, we'd still stick close to Amazon.
- USA Xbox Series X: Amazon | Microsoft | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Lenovo
- UK Xbox Series X: Amazon | Very | Argos | Microsoft | Currys | John Lewis | Box | BT
- US Xbox Series S: Amazon | Best Buy | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Target | GameStop | Newegg
- UK Xbox Series S: Box | Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | AO | Very
Unfortunately, with signs of life being scarce at best, Xbox fans are just going to have to play the long game to get the console in their homes.
That's no reason to give up hope, however, as, in the US, Microsoft Store and Best Buy did have units moving for a brief time last week; it's fair to say that keeping a close eye on those retailers - along with the others listed above, over the next few days is likely to be your best course of action, for now.
If you're based in the UK, and just want to keep up to date with the current-gen gaming for less, or want something to hold you over until you've found Xbox Series X stock, then the Xbox Series S is now frequently in stock at Very, Game and Box for £249.99.
Don't stop there.