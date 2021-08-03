Xbox Series X restock: where to find Microsoft's newest console this week

Xbox Series X stock has been, somehow, even more challenging to track down than PS5 stock in recent weeks. However, the console has been spotted at several retailers over the past 7 days, and it's likely to emerge again very soon.

Amazon, as big as it is, is sure to be the first port of call for finding Xbox Series X stock as the consoles have been available in both the US and UK in recent weeks, albeit very briefly. Even though it's estimated by many that this tech drought is to go on longer than anticipated, with things getting worse before they get better in terms of availability, we'd still stick close to Amazon.

Unfortunately, with signs of life being scarce at best, Xbox fans are just going to have to play the long game to get the console in their homes.

That's no reason to give up hope, however, as, in the US, Microsoft Store and Best Buy did have units moving for a brief time last week; it's fair to say that keeping a close eye on those retailers - along with the others listed above, over the next few days is likely to be your best course of action, for now.

If you're based in the UK, and just want to keep up to date with the current-gen gaming for less, or want something to hold you over until you've found Xbox Series X stock, then the Xbox Series S is now frequently in stock at Very, Game and Box for £249.99.

Xbox Series X | $499.99 (Check Amazon) Xbox Series X | $499.99 (Check Amazon)

There's little question that this console is the most powerful Xbox ever built, with the ability to output games in 4K HDR. That's not to mention the fantastic value of Xbox Game Pass which gives you instant access to play the latest and greatest games for one low monthly rate in the highest fidelity possible on the Xbox platform. View Deal

Xbox Series S | $399.99 (Check Amazon) Xbox Series S | $399.99 (Check Amazon)

If you're less interested in the likes of 4K gaming or optical disc media, then the Series S may be for you. It's admittedly nowhere near as powerful as the Series X and lacks the disc drive, but if you're happy with those concessions - and you can find one - it may be worth a shot to keep in the loop with the current-gen for less. View Deal

Don't stop there. Once you've got that big black box in your home, ensure you've got the best picture quality possible with the best TV for Xbox Series X.