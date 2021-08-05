Xbox Series X restock: today's possible chances of getting Microsoft's most powerful system

The Xbox Series X restock woe continue, and units remain more than a little difficult to find, no matter where you're based in the world. However, as it's been heavily rumoured recently, people's luck may be beginning to change with drops looking more likely towards the end of the week.

Aside from Amazon - which has seen stock fluctuate in past weeks worldwide - your best bet at finally scoring a system for your living room is best founded in Walmart as Xbox Series X stock could be moving sooner rather than later for a limited time later today.

Action has been a little quieter regarding that of Xbox Series X stock taking flight in the UK, but the console has cropped up on Amazon and Argos in the weeks gone by, but, as a general rule, we'd advise casting a wide a net as possible to get the system in your home, as when stock is available, it often isn't for long!

No matter which retailer you could find the Xbox Series X at, it's important to reiterate the price of the machine so that you're not having a fast one pulled on you. The Xbox Series X carries an MSRP of $499 in the US and £450 in the UK. If you are to pay more than that, just be sure that the package includes some of the best Xbox Series X games or the best Xbox Series X accessories.

Xbox Series X | $499 (Check Amazon) Xbox Series X | $499 (Check Amazon)

Being one of the world's largest online retailers, if any place is going to have console stock any time soon, Amazon would definitely be a good horse to bet on. The console itself is packed with powerful specs and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive to make the most out of your games and movies.

Xbox Series S | $399 (Check Amazon) Xbox Series S | $399 (Check Amazon)

While slightly easier to get hold of, especially in the UK, this less powerful system still runs all the same games but lacks the benefit of native 4K resolution and a disc drive; so all your games are going to be digital, such as running through Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. View Deal

If you're interested in seeing how the different retailers stack up against each other as far as Xbox Series X stock is concerned, here's the lowdown on when the consoles were last moving through these outlets:

All that power would be amiss without your gaming experience looking and sounding its very best, fortunately, that's where the best Xbox Series X headset and the best TV for Xbox Series X can fill that requirement beautifully.