Xbox Series X restock today - here's where to get the new consoles

An Xbox Series X restock is imminent. Batten down the hatches and ready yourself for chaos - Walmart has announced that we'll be getting more consoles today, March 18, from 2:30PM ET. Xbox Series S stock will also be arriving at the same time. Because there's going to be a PS5 drop at Walmart from 3pm ET as well (not to mention PS5 Digital Edition deals), competition is likely to be fierce.

Frankly, it's rather brave of Walmart to announce an Xbox Series X restock this openly - especially when it coincides with a PS5 one too. You know that scene in the Lion King where Simba suddenly hears the ground rumble, turns, and witnesses what would appear to be every single damn wildebeest in the Pride Lands charging toward him? Yeah, that. Only with shoppers. Godspeed to the Walmart website.

As such, we can only advise signing in well ahead of time and making sure your payment details are ready. Considering the avalanche of traffic the Walmart site is likely to get, you don't want to put a console in your basket only for everything to crash before you've finished putting your card details in (that's, unfortunately, A Thing, and it sucks). Equally, be perseverant. Even if it looks like the Xbox Series X restock is gone or hasn't happened yet, keep refreshing the page. You could break through, and it's successful more often than you'd think.

Never fear if you're not lucky this time, though. Because it's possible that more stores will get stock soon, we'd recommend checking the links we've listed below every now and then. Similarly, don't forget to keep an eye on guides to Xbox Series X stock and Xbox Series S deals.

The best of luck to you!

