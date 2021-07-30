Xbox Series X restock: can today be a lucky Friday?

It's Friday again, of yet another week where Xbox Series X restock opportunities have been largely non-existent. In weeks like this it can feel very futile and totally pointless, but don't throw in the towel. Another day means more possibilities, so don't ever totally give up hope of seeing Xbox Series X stock.

Cutting to the chase, your best bets today are probably Best Buy and Walmart (though the latter is less likely, considering the fact it had a drop yesterday). Both have previous form of dropping Xbox Series X restocks at the end of the working week, so watch out. Plus, we'd always encourage you to give Amazon some frequent visits or just camp on it today as it seems to go at increasingly random times.

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

Xbox Series X restock - previous happenings, tips & advice

I say it more and more nowadays, but we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in. Baffling.

One thing we can take heart from is that some retailers have had PS5 stock drops recently. We like to put stock (no pun intended) into the saying that 'with one comes two', but so far that has not proved to be the case. Fingers crossed there might be one last hurrah of the stocks being aligned in a week with an Xbox Series X restock today.

Unfortunately, thus far, this week hasn't seen much in the way of Xbox Series X restocks, hopeful though we were: we usually recommend checking out the likes of GameStop, Target, and maybe Microsoft in the first half of the week, but no restocks of any note actually occurred this time around.

In terms of general tips to remember, should you get past queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

