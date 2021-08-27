Xbox Series X restock August 27 2021: what are the chances for a Fun Restock Friday?

We actually have had some Xbox Series X restock action this week! Tangible, literal availability of the lesser-spotted new-gen console. Sounds almost unbelievable, doesn't it? But it's real, we promise. Anyway, it's these restocks that are worth celebrating, as it gives folks the actual chance to get their hands on Xbox Series X stock... and it means Xbox stock is moving.
It also means that we can rule out some retailers (probably) and rule in some more likely movers for today (maybe). With Walmart going live on Wednesday we'd expect that retailer to be done for the week now. Thanks to the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders going live (and selling out) at Microsoft on the same day, it's probably safe to assume that the company behind Xbox is done with Xbox Series X restock deals until next week too.
That only leaves the likes of Best Buy, Target, and maybe Amazon as our remaining bets for today's Xbox Series X restock possibilities. The former two have a history of dropping stock on Fridays, while the latter is unpredictable so could go at any time.
Having said all this, and we know the full-fat version of the console is preferable, but the Series S is still a fine new-gen machine and it's available at Amazon right now!
- USA Xbox Series X: Amazon | Microsoft | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Lenovo
- UK Xbox Series X: Amazon | Very | Argos | Microsoft | Currys | John Lewis | Box | BT
- US Xbox Series S: Amazon | Best Buy | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Target | GameStop | Newegg
- UK Xbox Series S: Box | Amazon | Currys | Microsoft | AO | Very
Xbox Series X restock - tips & advice
It is incredibly frustrating that we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in.
An ongoing reminder or 'tactic' that can be applied to each individual stock drop as well as the many-months' long situation we're in is to be patient - your time will almost definitely come. If you get into a restock, then patience can be acutely important as retailers usually release stock in waves.
Also, making sure you're signed in and have your payment details correct and ready to go is a top job to do at the beginning of every day that you plan to hunt for Xbox Series X restocks. There's nothing worse than getting timed out or held back by a glitch in the system when you've finally managed to bag a console into your basket.
And should you get past the initial queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories, thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.
Xbox Series X restock deals
Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 14
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 25
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 25
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen August 17
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 22
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 23
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen May 2
Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.