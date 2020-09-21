Xbox Series X pre-orders in Australia - where to get the next-gen console first

After months of waiting, Xbox Series X pre-orders kicked off on September 22. Select retailers are still taking pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and its little sibling, the Xbox Series S, but as is the case with PS5, at the time of writing (September 25) it's extremely difficult to buy a launch day Xbox Series X pre-order.

Retailers including the Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman and more all had stock at 8am on September 22 but quickly sold out. That said, more allocation is expected in the weeks to come, and it's still possible to place a pre-order at most outlets, with the caveat that it may not launch on the Xbox Series X release date.

Meanwhile, Amazon has yet to offer Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders, so there's every possibility that they could open at any time (we'll keep you updated, of course).

Xbox Series X pre-order - Australia

For Australian readers seeking an outright purchase, the options announced by Microsoft include JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman and "other participating retailers," which likely will eventually include Amazon.

Of course, you can also order direct from the Microsoft Store, where pre-orders are opening on September 22 along with the rest.

There's also the option of taking up an Xbox All Access subscription – we've included info on that alongside links to the biggest retailers below, but you'd be well advised to bookmark this page so you can keep abreast of pre-order related developments ahead of September 22.

Microsoft Store (OUT OF STOCK)

As you might expect, Microsoft should have the most stock of any retailer for the Xbox Series X console, with pre-orders live now. Best of all, Aussies who buy the console from Microsoft will receive free shipping.View Deal

Xbox All Access (via Telstra) | From AU$46 per month Xbox All Access is a subscription service that includes the console plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a price of AU$46 per month on a 24-month contract; that's AU$1,104 in total, a modest saving on what you'd pay outright. There's one slight barrier to entry here, in that you need to be on a Telstra post-paid mobile or fixed broadband service to sign up (Xbox All Access can be bundled as an 'add-on' to either of these). Pre-registration is open for the new consoles now, so if you're interested head over to the Telstra website.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (OUT OF STOCK)

One of Australia's largest consumer electronics retailers will no doubt be a hot spot for people buying the latest Xbox Series X. Jump in and put down a deposit to secure your pre-order.View Deal

EB Games (PRE-ORDERS OPEN)

Australia's biggest games specialists have a very nice trade-in deal for the Xbox Series X: if you trade in your Xbox One X, you can have the next-gen console for AU$399. This deal only seems to apply if you're pre-ordering online, so you'll probably want to be poised at your laptop come September 22.View Deal

Harvey Norman (OUT OF STOCK)

Harvey Norman is another partner that’s on Microsoft’s official ‘pre-order retailers’ list, so if Harvey’s is your console-merchant of choice they should at least have a decent amount of stock. View Deal

Big W (OUT OF STOCK)

One of Australia's biggest bricks and mortar department stores is on Microsoft's official list for pre-order outlets. The online page is still asking for registrations of interest, but come September 22 at 8am it'll no doubt change. Or, you could go into your local store.View Deal

Amazon AU

As the biggest retailer in the world by far, it seems a safe bet that Amazon will have plenty of stock for Australians. That said, the global retailer wasn't listed in Microsoft's Friday announcement, though it's likely among "participating retailers." View Deal

