Xbox Series X isn't the only next-gen Xbox, and it's not the only name

It turns out that the Xbox Series X is only one of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, and we've been using the name wrong.

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console was announced last Thursday night at The Game Awards, complete with vertical monolith design. And, to be honest, we're only just getting used to the idea that the next generation of Microsoft consoles is called the Xbox Series X, but now it seems that the Xbox Series X is just one of Microsoft next-gen consoles. Instead, the tech giant's next series of consoles is technically just called Xbox.

According to a Microsoft representative, we've got it all wrong.

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," said the Microsoft representative to Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X."

It seems the Xbox Series X is just the name of the specific console arriving in Holiday 2020, whereas the new family of next-gen consoles will fall under the 'Xbox' umbrella - just like the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

"Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future," the Microsoft rep told us.

Phil Spencer almost touched on it in an interview with Gamespot too, although didn't specify the idea that Xbox Series X wasn't the naming convention for all the next-gen consoles.

"In the name 'Series X', it gives us freedom to do other things with that name so that we can create descriptors when we need to," said Spencer.

That could mean we see equivalents of the more powerful Xbox One X, a version free with a disc drive like the Xbox One S All-Digital, or just cheaper models to offer gamers choice aside from the Xbox Series X. For now, we're just getting the one console from Microsoft at the tail end of next year, but it turns out the future is Xbox. Not just Xbox Series X.

