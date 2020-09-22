Xbox Series S storage expansion cards will cost £159

Storage expansion cards for the Xbox Series S have surfaced online, and they're selling for £159.

This is according to a product listing spotted by Eurogamer earlier today, although the specific listing in question has now been removed. While it was live, the page listed the storage expansion cards for the Xbox Series S retailed for £159, and could be purchased from Smyths Toys.

The specific expansion card listed for the Xbox Series S would be the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card. According to the official Xbox Series S website, the card will plug straight into the back of the console, in a dedicated expansion card port.

If you plan on purchasing an Xbox Series S, you'll likely need the expansion card sooner or later. Although the more powerful Xbox Series X comes with an internal storage of 1TB, the Xbox Series X has 512GB internal storage, and with the increasing file sizes of games like Call of Duty: Warzone and others, it's not unlikely that Series S users will need a hard drive expansion at some point.

Xbox Series X and S pre-orders went live earlier today in the UK, and they're set to go live in the US a little later on. For a complete listing of everywhere that's taking pre-orders for both of Microsoft's consoles, head over to our Xbox Series X/S pre-order guide.

There's plenty of games confirmed for the Xbox Series X and S so far, including Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Check out our Xbox Series X confirmed games list for a complete walkthrough of every upcoming title.