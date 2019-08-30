Xbox is getting new Sport Blue and Night Ops camo controllers and you can pre-order them now

Looking for the perfect new controller to fill out your collection of Xbox One gamepads? What about two new controllers? Microsoft recently unveiled a duo of new official, special edition designs for the Xbox Wireless controller coming this fall, and you can put your pre-order(s) in for them on Amazon right now. There's the Xbox Wireless Controller - Sport Blue Special Edition for $69.99 and the Xbox Wireless Controller - Night Ops Camo Special Edition also for $69.99 .

You can find a better price on a controller if you aren't picky for looks, and our guide on how to get an Xbox One controller cheap has plenty of nice options. But if you want the slickest, most fashionable new design for your gamepad enjoyment, it doesn't get fresher than these two. Don't worry about them becoming obsolete soon, because Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Project Scarlett will work with all Xbox One controllers.

Xbox Sport Blue Special Edition controller | Pre-order for $69.99 on Amazon

This design features a light blue front with a high-tech triangular grid pattern laser-etched onto both handles, cyan rubberized grips, and a navy blue backplate. Pre-order it now and it will ship out on September 17.

Xbox Night Ops Camo Special Edition controller | Pre-order for $69.99 on Amazon

I'm not sure this black, grey, and gold camouflage would ever blend in anywhere, but it has a very welcome Mad Max: Fury Road energy. Pre-order it now and it will ship out on October 8.

I've never been much for camo designs, but that Night Ops look might make me finally come around. On the other hand, the cyan highlights on the Sport Blue model make the whole look pop without being too attention-grabbing. You can't go wrong either way.