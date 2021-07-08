World of Warcraft is getting a Pandemic board game - here's how it could work

A board game crossover between World of Warcraft and the Pandemic series has been teased via a short YouTube trailer. Themed after the Wrath of the Lich King DLC, this mashup is due for launch later in 2021 - fall, to be precise.

Details are scarce right now, but the board, dice, and some playing pieces can be glimpsed at the end of the video. Besides the Lich King himself (which implies he'll have an active role in-game), what would appear to be his undead Scourge minions feature as well. That suggests this World of Warcraft and Pandemic board game crossover could depict either the Lich King's invasion from the DLC, the new plague that's unleashed during its storyline, or even the infamous Corrupted Blood disease which ran rampant throughout the player-base.

(Image credit: Z-Man Games)

Any of these would make sense in terms of mechanics. It appears that the Scourge is replacing disease cubes in this particular version of Pandemic, and if it's anything like the original (which is easily one of the best board games, if you were wondering), they'll spread from location to location in a domino effect if they're not stopped. PR material suggests that the action takes place in the Lich King's home turf of Northrend, too, so it's possible that we've got to keep the Scourge in check before they overwhelm the rest of the world.

Intriguingly, the smaller Scourge miniatures aren't the only enemies we'll be battling - larger models can also be seen during the YouTube reveal. And 'battling' might be the right word; dice with what I can only assume are combat and defence icons roll across the screen, suggesting we'll have to take a more active role in fighting.

Speaking of which, the game's playable characters appear to be WoW mainstays Sylvanas, Thrall, and Varian Wrynn (which makes sense considering the fact that they all played a part in the Wrath of the Lich King DLC). Because the game normally features five heroes overall, more are likely to be unveiled later during the full reveal.

Get up to speed on Pandemic with 58% off the original game

Before the crossover comes out, a good way to familiarise yourself with the game is by trying out the original version - which currently has a discount of more than 50% on Amazon - or by trying Pandemic Hot Zone: North America (it's an entry-level introduction to the series).

Pandemic | $45 $19 at Amazon

You can save an impressive 58% on the original Pandemic with this deal at Amazon. Even if you aren't interested in getting up to speed ahead of the WoW crossover, it's a worthwhile purchase anyway - this is one of the best cooperative board games.

View Deal

Get more tabletop action with the top board games for 2 players, board games for adults, and board games for families.