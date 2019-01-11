Win the Doctor Who series 11 soundtrack on CD

Last year, Doctor Who not only got a new showrunner, new lead actor, and new companions, but had a change of composer - the first since the series returned in 2005. Segun Akinola provided all the incidental music for Jodie Whittaker’s first season, as well as a fresh take on Ron Grainer’s classic theme tune.

Now his music for series 11 has been released on CD, in a two-disc collection featuring 41 cues, with titles such as A Living Icon for Freedom, Reverse the Polarity, and (our favourite) This New Nose is so Unreliable.

Doctor Who series 11 is available to buy now in both standard jewelcase and limited run digipak editions. Thanks to Silva Screen, we have 10 copies of the standard edition to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!