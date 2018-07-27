Win a copy of Jasper Fforde's new book Early Riser

Author Jasper Fforde is best known for his parallel universe books starring Thursday Next. But now he’s written a new standalone novel, set in another alternate world.

In Early Riser, the entire human population hibernates for four months every year… well, almost the entire population. Charlie Worthing is one of the Winter Consuls, the misfits tasked with ensuring the safe passage of the sleeping masses. When there’s an outbreak of viral dreams, he investigates. It gets serious when the dreams start to kill people. Then Charlie starts getting the dreams too – and they start to come true…



Early Riser is available in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats from 2 August. Thanks to Hodder & Stoughton, we have 10 hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the following question.