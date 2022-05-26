Willow teaser trailer revealed at Star Wars Celebration

The first teaser trailer for Willow, a new Disney Plus series based on the film of the same name, was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

The new series serves as a direct sequel to the 1988 film, which starred Warwick Davis as a Nelwyn sorcerer named Willow Ufgood who is tasked with protecting a baby destined to defeat evil queen Bavmorda and save the kingdom. Ron Howard, director of the original, has returned to executive produce alongside Lucasfilm. George Lucas wrote the original story, which was adapted for the screen by Bob Dolman.The cast includes Erin Kellyman, Spider-Man's Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Talisa Garcia, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, and Ralph Ineson.

Davis confirmed at the Celebration that his real-life daughter Annabelle will be playing Willow's daughter.

This isn’t just Star Wars — it’s Lucasfilm, and Ron Howard’s here for Willow! #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/8p01NULflcMay 26, 2022 See more

The upcoming Disney Plus series centers on a princess who assembles a party to join her on her quest to rescue her twin brother – and who needs Willow's magic in order to do so. In the dazzling trailer, which can be viewed above, Willow tells the crew that they must travel into the unknown.

Willow is set to debut November 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus. The trailers for Andor and The Mandalorian season 3 were also unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration, as well as an announcement for new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 27. For the complete rundown of everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.