Will there be a PS5 restock today? Here's what we know

Should we expect a PS5 restock in the rest of this week - or even today? You can bet your bottom dollar on it (but do so carefully, please). Although the new console is still incredibly difficult to find, deals are popping up with more frequency as the year wears on. And because the stock shortage has been going on for a while now, it's becoming easier to tell when fresh units will arrive at specific retailers. However, that doesn't mean you should take a drop for granted. PlayStation 5s often appear without warning, so bookmark the links below and check in on them occasionally - you may get lucky.

Anyway, on to specifics. The kick things off, we're pretty sure that Best Buy will get a PS5 restock this Friday, April 9. The chain has been consistent with end-of-week launches for more than a month, so watching its site from midday (EST) onwards would be a good idea.

On much the same note, Walmart tends to drop its own PS5 restock on Thursdays. It's not a guarantee by any means, but you should probably be on alert for April 8 (at around mid-afternoon EST) as a result.

Wondering what happened to the supposed 46,000 units from Amazon US? That never happened, so it either didn't exist or could drop at any moment. Because Amazon has the infuriating habit of dropping a PS5 restock early - before 9am EST - it's best practice to check each morning just in case any PS5 deals appear.

PS5 restock tips

Want to increase your chances of getting a PS5 restock? Don't worry, we've got your back. There isn't necessarily a silver bullet, but these tips should help.

Sign in early: Be sure to sign into your account ahead of time. That means you're ready to go when a PS5 restock happens, and the console is less likely to sell out while you're struggling to remember your password.

Get your payment details ready: We've heard more than a few horror stories where the console in a customer's basket becomes unavailable if they take too long to check out. As such, have your payment details on hand.

Use multiple devices: It's a good idea to stack the odds in your favor by checking websites with multiple devices like your phone, tablet, or laptop. That way you have a better chance of securing the console for yourself.

Keep refreshing the page: Was the console available moments ago? Has it suddenly dropped out of stock? Try refreshing the page. Sometimes you'll be able to add it to your basket again.

Concentrate on bundles: They're expensive, but that fact is in your favor. Fewer people will grab the bundles if a solo console is available, so they'll sell out slower during a PS5 restock. And hey, some of the extra items are worth getting anyway - especially if you manage to nab bonus controllers or one of the best PS5 headsets. For instance, the Pulse 3D is arguably one of the best PS5 accessories out there.

Watch out for Twitter trends: Keeping an eye on trends and stock accounts isn't a bad idea - they're a good early warning system for a PS5 restock.

