Will PS5 stock be back this week? Here's where to look

After last week's rush on PS5 stock, many of us are wondering if the hard-to-find console will be back on shelves this week. Judging by rumors from earlier in the month, we're cautiously optimistic. Signs indicate that the next-gen system may be available again in the UK this Thursday January 14. On your marks, get set, hit-refresh-like-your-life-depends-on-it. What a way to start 2021, eh?

Although this is frustratingly vague (we can only apologise), we've got hopes for seeing PS5 stock again this week nonetheless. Various stock-monitoring social media accounts like Ps5Instant were on the money with their claim that the console was returning last week on January 7, so we're inclined to believe - or pay attention to, at the very least - their reports that more units are hitting UK shelves this January 14. Because it's been so difficult to buy PS5 so far, we'll take any help we can get in tracking them down.

Plus, this marries up with what the retailers themselves are saying. Smyths confirmed that it was expecting extra consoles this month, for example, and we've been able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January. It's a demonstration that the gravy train of next-gen stock is back in business. In a limited capacity, anyway.

Just be ready to pounce. Online queues appeared at Game for PS5 stock last week without any kind of fanfare, so we'd recommend keeping your favorite retailers open on January 14 to be safe. And if you see that consoles are available but hit an error, keep trying; sites often display these messages when they're struggling under the weight of demand.

Either way, it bodes well for PS5 stock arriving this week. Laptops Direct had consoles to offer earlier, for example. Even though it was in an overpriced monitor bundle, the fact that it existed at all gives us hope of more deals to come. Lucky shoppers were also able to get Xbox Series X at Very a few days ago (and the DualSense is on sale again at Amazon UK), so the gravy train of new systems is clearly back up and running now that we're in the first working week of 2021.

Even though we'd normally be hesitant to report on unofficial accounts monitoring PS5 stock, their success so far gives us hope that they'll be right again this week. And frankly, what's the harm in checking in this Thursday?

ℹ Stock will be released between 14th to 21st January. Argos expect their stock to arrive on the 13th, and will be available after processing. EE and BT looks like they're thinking of releasing theirs on the 17th. I'll keep you updated. #PS5 #ps5uk #ps5stock #ps5restock #PS4January 10, 2021

