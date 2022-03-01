The White Lotus season 2 starts filming as HBO confirms Jennifer Coolidge's return

Jennifer Coolidge is officially back for The White Lotus season 2. Although the actor's return was expected, it's now been confirmed by HBO.

Filming has now begun on location for the second season of the HBO show. While season 1 was set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, season 2 will take place at a similar venue in Sicily and, like the previous installment, will follow the hotel's guests and employees over the course of one week. Coolidge plays Tanya, a troubled (and often drunk) woman who had traveled to Hawaii to scatter her mother's ashes. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Joining her in season 2 is F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco, who are playing an elderly man, his son, and his grandson. Tom Hollander will play an English expat on holiday with friends, while Leo Woodall plays a magnetic hotel guest. Haley Lu Richardson is playing Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss – Coolidge's Tanya.

Meanwhile, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Aubrey Plaza play two married couples on holiday together. Mike White returns to write, direct, and executive produce. The White Lotus season 2 will consist of seven episodes, one more than the first season.

The cast of season 1 included Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, and Murray Bartlett.