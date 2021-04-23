Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 23 - April 27

Where is Xur? As of April 23, 2021, you can find Xur in the hangar section of the Tower on the north side. He'll stick around until reset time on April 27, so be sure to give him a visit to pick up any armor pieces with better stat rolls, grab an Exotic cipher if you are missing any legacy Exotics, and get your weekly Exotic engram.

Here's what Xur's offering this week: