What time does The Haunting of Bly Manor reach Netflix?

Rejoice! The Haunting of Bly Manor is almost upon us! The follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House arrives on Netflix very soon, and, yes, things will be going bump in the night from here on out. What advice do we have? Well, don't look in the mirror anytime soon...

So, when does The Haunting of Bly Manor reach Netflix? We break down exactly when the new series reaches every time zone down below. And if you need more information on the series, be sure to check out our everything you need to know about The Haunting of Bly Manor piece.

What time can I watch The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix?

The Haunting of Bly Manor reaches Netflix on Friday, October 9. These are the local times the series should be available:



– Pacific Standard Time – 12:00 AM

– Central Standard Time – 2:00 AM

– Eastern Standard Time – 3:00 AM

– Western European Time – 8:00 AM

– Central European Time – 9:00 AM

– Eastern European Time – 10:00 AM

No country is getting it any earlier. The review embargo has already dropped for the series, with our critic writing: "It's perhaps slightly unfair to keep comparing this to Hill House. Bly Manor shares similar connective tissues – there are the same slow-creeping wide shots and plenty of jump scares – but the new series is very fun. A strange term, perhaps, to use to describe a show that will haunt you long after the credits roll, but one that's apt for Bly Manor.

"The scares will have you grabbing your quarantine buddy's hand, but never quite chilling you to the bone. This is prime Saturday night watching material that's gripping because, no matter how many times you watch Dani walking around the haunted building, there's always a tense build-up to a scare that'll have your popcorn covering the living-room floor. As the episodes progress, the intensity increases and a love story also unfurls with an emotional punch and its own strange twist."

And if you really, really can't wait, you can check out the opening credits right now. Or go ahead and watch one of the other best Netflix shows currently available to stream. There's a lot to choose from.