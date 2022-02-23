Watch real-life Aloy play Horizon Forbidden West for the first time

PlayStation has released a new video featuring Horizon Forbidden West star Ashly Burch play through the newly released sequel's first main quest, and unsurprisingly, she slays.

Burch was admittedly nervous going into the session as it was her first time playing the game and witnessing her own performance in the final product. Nonetheless, it's clear she's a fan of the series as she deftly maneuvers through environments taking down machines on her way to the first boss: the terrifying Slitherfang. "Wee!" Burch delights as she emerges from tall grass to stick a spear through a burrower's eye.

In the video hosted by Guerrilla Games community manager Chanté Goodman, Burch also shares a few insights into Horizon Forbidden West's development in-between playful grunts and excited yelps. For example, Burch explained that while she was doing voice and performance capture for the game, the developers allowed her the freedom to make creative decisions about her character, especially during key narrative beats. "Being able to collaborate with the directors and knowing her very well and understanding the story, I think those conversations are key to getting the best performance you can get," Burch said.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5. Read GamesRadar's review to see why you should play it.

