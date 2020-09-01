How to watch Mulan online - stream the live-action 2020 movie

This year has been a mess in so many ways, but one of the few upsides is the fact that we can watch Mulan (the 2020 live-action remake) as of September 4. Yes, the big-budget reimagining is skipping cinemas thanks to coronavirus in favor of your home. How? Disney Plus and its new 'Premier Access' service; that's how. This allows you to stream Mulan from anywhere.

Want to watch Mulan? You'll need a Disney Plus membership ($6.99 / £5.99 / AU$8.99 per month) before paying a one-off fee of $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 for the movie itself. This 'Premier Access' deal lets subscribers stream Mulan as often as they like so long as they have an active Disney Plus subscription.

This may seem steep, but at least you'll be able to watch Mulan 2020 as much as you want once you've paid for it (if you've got a Disney Plus sign-up, anyway). What's more, it's not available anywhere else. Think of it like a cinema launch: this is the only way to see the movie for the time being. In fact, it's not possible to stream Mulan on any other service or see it via DVD / Blu-ray - and you won't be able to for quite some time.

The value of this offer will likely depend on how many in your household want to watch Mulan in the first place. If there are at least two of you, it'll cost a similar amount to seeing the film in theatres. If there are three or more, it could be considerably cheaper (even with the need to sign up for Disney Plus beforehand). Yes, you aren't getting the full cinema experience. But because that's not really available right now thanks to COVID-19, it's not an entirely fair comparison.

This version of Mulan offers a more serious tone than the 1998 animation. As an adaptation of the Ballad of Mulan from Chinese folklore, it follows the eldest daughter of an ailing warrior as she secretly takes his place to fight off invaders. It stars Liu Yifei in the title role, and she's joined by screen legends like Donnie Yen and Jet Li.

Ready? Let's get down to business: we've got everything you need to watch Mulan below.

Watch Mulan - US

Mulan Premier Access | $29.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription ($6.99 per month) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. Want to watch Mulan 2020? This is the only way to do it. If you have a Disney Plus subscription (a standard month is available for just $6.99), you can pay a $29.99 one-off fee to stream the new movie as often as you like. Once you're finished, you can always cancel Disney Plus - there's no contract. But remember, you'll lose access to Mulan unless you sign up again. If you don't have Disney Plus yet and want maximum value for money, this offer gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. It's comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle.View Deal

Watch Mulan - Canada

Mulan Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription ($9.99 per month) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. Keen to watch Mulan online? It's easy. If you don't have a subscription to Disney Plus already, all you need to do is get a single month of the service for $9.99. Once you're signed up, you just need to pay the $35 one-off fee and you're away. If you don't want to keep your Disney Plus membership after you've streamed Mulan, you can always cancel it before the next month rolls over.View Deal

Watch Mulan - UK

Mulan Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription (£5.99 per month) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. If you want to watch Mulan 2020, you'll first need a Disney Plus subscription (£5.99 per month). Once you're signed up, you'll then have to pay a one-off fee of £19.99 for the film itself. That may seem expensive at first glance, but you can re-watch it as many times as you like so long as you have a Disney Plus membership. That's great news. Unlike some other Disney Plus exclusives - we can't watch Onward online in Britain, for example, but we can stream Mulan in the UK.View Deal

Watch Mulan - Australia

Mulan Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription ($8.99 per month) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. Those looking to stream Mulan online in Australia can do so via Premier Access... if you have an active Disney Plus subscription, anyway ($8.99 per month). Are you a member? Once you've paid a one-off fee of $34.99, you can see watch Mulan 2020 as often as you like - so long as you're signed up to Disney Plus, that is. Once you're done with the live-action remake, there are plenty of other things worth checking out on the service. It's home to everything from classic Disney films to Marvel blockbusters, not to mention a side-order of Star Wars.View Deal

Stream Mulan online everywhere else

Watch Mulan in your area

Got Disney Plus in your region? You should be able to stream Mulan - it's available anywhere Disney Plus is. Just remember, you'll need to have (or buy) an active Disney Plus membership before paying for the movie itself. Prices vary from place to place, so click the link above to see how much it costs in your area. Unable to sign up because Disney Plus isn't available in your region? Don't worry - Disney Plus release dates for the rest of the globe are staggered, but the company has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so.

