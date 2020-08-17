Crack open the Warzone Boneyard bunker code and see the Call of Duty 2020 day 2 tease

Day two of teases brings us to the Warzone Boneyard bunker, a little building west of Boneyard on the map with a huge door that now leads to a room with new Call of Duty 2020 clues. As with any place worth going on the map it's full of people trying to go there, or kill anyone trying. So with that in mind this is as much instructions on how to open the Warzone Boneyard bunker, as it is a summary of what to expect so you don't have to.

With other teasers on the way this one is at least quietening down as people move on to other places so you might stand a chance. Or just save yourself the hassle and let up explain.

Farmland code Warzone

Boneyard bunker code Warzone

The Warzone Boneyard bunker code appeared on day two pawntakespawn teaser site adding in videos full of history and numbers. August 15 saw a video added with historical footage from 1968 to 1968. As well as the video a new code appeared pointing people to the B5 areas of the Warzone map:

NEW Warzone Coordinates & Bunker Code! pic.twitter.com/LbfSbLaJOhAugust 15, 2020

Boneyard bunker location Warzone

That B5 part of the code directs people to a barren patch of land to the west of Boneyard where you'll find a bunker. There's not a lot there, or much cover, which can make dropping in right at the start a challenge.

However, whether you go there straight away, or stock up first, you'll want to head straight to the odd shaped building which is a bunker with three doors, each in a curved recess. Head to the one furthest south east.

You'll know if you have the right door as inside there will be a trap door to the left that will drop you down into an underground passage where you'll see a barred door up ahead. Go to the door and enter the code into the keypad to the right:

87624851

Inside you'll find a large room with a desk, a red phone and a bust of Lenin. So probably Russian then. There's also some videos and an electric typewriter, so who worked here?

