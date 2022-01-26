Warzone 2 is reportedly a standalone sequel coming exclusively to new consoles and PC in 2023

The Warzone sequel won't have integration with the original game, it's said

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is reportedly being planned as a standalone sequel for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC for launch in 2023.

This information comes in the wake of a Bloomberg report that claims "at least" the next three Call of Duty games will be available on PlayStation despite Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Following the publication of the report, noted leaker Tom Henderson shared a list of what he suggests are the next three Call of Duty games in line for launch, and they include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for 2022, an untitled Call of Duty game from Treyarch next year, and also "Warzone 2" in 2023.

In a follow-up tweet, Henderson clarifies some key questions the Call of Duty community had assuredly been pondering after reading his initial tease. Apparently, the Warzone sequel won't have anything to do with the original free-to-play battle royale and will instead launch on current-gen consoles and PC only. "Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2," Henderson wrote. "Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware."

Without anything official from Activision, it's best to take this info with a grain of salt, but if it turns out to be true, Warzone 2 could be the last Call of Duty game to be available on a PlayStation platform. And even if a Warzone sequel does become available on PlayStation, it'll remain unclear how long and to what extent after its initial launch Activision would continue supporting updates on PlayStation, pending definitive answers Microsoft's plans for exclusivity with its first-party studios.

