Warframe's next expansion, Angels of the Zariman, is "coming soon"

Warframe's next big expansion is Angels of the Zariman, and it's "coming soon".

Announced during Warframe Devstream 159, the dev team at Digital Extremes confirmed it would drop as part of Warframe's 31.5 update, but stopped short of giving us a date or a release window, only teasing that it was "coming soon".

You can watch the reveal for yourself in the video embedded below:

"Our first post-New War expansion: Angels of the Zariman is coming soon!" Digital Extremes announced via its social media channels. "Get ready for a new Quest, a new Warframe, new game modes and much more."

That wasn't the only news we got, though. Players have been patiently waiting for both cross-play and cross-save support for some time now, and though we're still not entirely sure when the features will be available, the team did confirm in a follow-up tweet that "cross-play and cross-save are top priorities for 2022" although there's "still some work to do".

Warframe's last expansion, The New War , was released last month in December 2021. If you've yet to give it a go, maybe this will convince you?

"Online games lasting five or more years are hardly unheard of these days, but Warframe has one key difference among that venerable cadre: its days as one of the best free games still seem to be ahead of it," we explain in our round-up of the best free games .

"The game of weird space ninjas fighting even weirder enemies just keeps growing - first with more kinds of randomly generated corridors, then with all-new open worlds to explore, and now even full-on ship-to-ship battles featuring every kind of Warframe combat.

"Warframe remains some of the most fun you can have in any game today, free or not. Just don't let the rough post-tutorial part, where you're still figuring out what the heck to do, turn you off before you get into the real meat."