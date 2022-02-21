Valve wants to protect you from sneaky Steam discounts with new rules

Valve is changing the rules on Steam discounts to prevent developers from playing the system.

From March 28 onwards, developers will no longer be able to change the price of a game during a promotion, or when a promotion is scheduled for the future. When developers do raise the price of a game, they’ll need to wait 28 days before putting it on sale again. These are measures that should prevent discounts from appearing deeper than they really are, and therefore misleading you as to their real value.

Moreover, Valve is stopping developers from discounting games by more than 90%, or less than 10%. That should put an end to games cropping up on the sales page with a 1% discount - a cheap tactic to get a game in front of more eyes. Similarly, it will no longer be possible to run discounts that last longer than two weeks, or less than a single day.

Valve is throwing developers a bone, however - shortening the cooldown period between sales from six weeks to four. “Discount cooldowns will apply to promotions like Daily Deals, Midweek Madness, Weekend Deals, Weeklong deals, publisher weekends, and any custom discounts,” the studio writes. “Any discount applied to a game must have 28 days between the end of one discount and the beginning of the next discount. The only exceptions to this cooldown are the four major seasonal sales: Lunar New Year, Summer, Autumn, Winter.”

Of course, in typical fashion, Valve hasn’t explained its working - so the impetus for these rule updates is open to interpretation. But from where I’m sitting, this looks like a round of changes designed to make Steam’s store pages more usable, and to prevent you from getting ripped off. As ever, though, it’ll be developers who let us know what these tools are like to use in practice, and whether they truly work.

