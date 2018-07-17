Upgrade your gaming stream with $40 off a Blue Yeti USB microphone, now just $89

Whether you're streaming your latest Fortnite victory or shouting raid instructions to fellow Guardians in Destiny 2, this pick of the Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals will make sure your audience receives you loud and clear. It's down a whole 32% to just $89.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $89 (you save $40.99) - Grab this quality microphone in Lunar Grey and get 32% off the usual price.
It works with Mac and Windows and there's all sorts of technical wizardry packed in there. A tri-capsule array with three condenser capsules, multiple pattern selection and a zero-latency headphone output make this the choice of plenty of streaming pros.
- The best gaming TV deals in 2018
- The best gaming PC deals for 2018
- The best gaming laptop deals in 2018
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.