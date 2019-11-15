Untitled Goose Game developer House House wins the Golden Joystick Breakthrough Award

House House, the Australian developer behind Untitled Goose Game, has won this year's Breakthrough Award at the Golden Joysticks.

The award recognises a studio, developer, or person in the industry who has had a year to remember. House House — whose previous game Push Me, Pull You was released in 2016 — clinched the award thanks to the enduring popularity of its stealth puzzle gem, Untitled Goose Game.

In it, you play as a horrible goose, whose mission is to wreak petty havoc on a small village. Whether it's getting a gardener wet, breaking a dartboard, or just stealing a kid's glasses, it's easily one of 2019's funniest games.

The internet has also fallen in love with the goose, with plenty of jokes about what other games it could star in and one streamer even dressing up as a goose to play the game. Untitled Goose Game is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC, although we've got our fingers crossed that'll waddle onto PS4 and Xbox One at some point.

House House joins an illustrious list of winners since the award was introduced in 2016. That year Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone took home the Joystick, while 2017 saw Horizon Zero Dawn, Life is Strange, and Borderlands 2 actress Ashley Burch win the award. Last year's winner was Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds.

For the latest updates on The Golden Joystick Awards 2019, follow along with all the announcements on GamesRadar's Twitter, or watch the ceremony live on Twitch right now.