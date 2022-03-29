Uncharted's mobile spin-off is shutting down

The Uncharted mobile game is officially a thing of the past.

Naughty Dog has announced that its mobile game, Uncharted Fortune Hunter, is being discontinued. In a tweet, the company says that the game is now no longer available to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. In-game purchases for the title have also been disabled.

If you're keen to keep playing the pocket-sized Uncharted adventure, you can do so in offline mode, provided that you don't delete it from your device. If you do delete the game, it can't then be reinstalled at a later date.

An important notice for UNCHARTED: Fortune Hunter players: pic.twitter.com/rHMLvv7X2LMarch 28, 2022 See more

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter certainly hasn't gained the same level of attention as the core titles in the Uncharted series. A look at the Twitter comments for the announcement shows that while some fans will miss the mobile spin-off, there were many who weren't even aware that it existed.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is a free-to-play puzzle game that launched in 2016 alongside Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Starring a cartoonish version of the series' hero Nathan Drake, the game offers 200-plus puzzles and unlockable items for use in Uncharted 4's multiplayer.

Naughty Dog hasn't specified the reason for Uncharted: Fortune Hunter's shut-down, but it may be the game's playerbase has dwindled in the six years since the game's release. Elsewhere, however, the series seems to be maintaining its popularity. Nathan Drake and Chole Frazer were recently welcomed into Fortnite with a crossover event, Tom Holland's Uncharted film has proved a surprise box office success, and Naughty Dog even says "never say never" when it comes to Uncharted 5.

Find out where your favourite instalment falls as we rank the best Uncharted games. And if you can't get enough of treasure and adventure, try these 10 games like Uncharted.