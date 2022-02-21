Tom Holland continues his box office dominance with Uncharted

The cinema-going world is going gaga for Tom Holland. Having been the lead actor in the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland is once again atop the box office with Uncharted, the new video game adaptation.

The movie earned $44.2 million across three days, with a projected $51 million over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's far above analysts' expectations, which put the blockbuster at a $30 million ballpark.

The vast majority of ticket-buyers were men (60%) of which 71% were under 35 years old. IMAX made up 36% of all tickets – a surprisingly large percentage.

"Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are brilliant together," Sony Motion Picture Group's president Josh Greenstein said. "Thank you to our sister company, PlayStation, for their incredible partnership, and all the many people who worked so hard to bring this film to life in a big, theatrical way."

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted was met with middling reviews from critics (39% on Rotten Tomatoes) but managed a surprisingly good score with those who went out to cinemas over the weekend, managing a B+ Cinemascore with audiences. Similarly, Fleischer's superhero flick Venom holds a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes but landed with a B+ Cinemascore.

Venom ended with $856 million at the worldwide box office, while Uncharted currently sits at $139 million. Considering the decent Cinemascore, we could be looking at Holland's latest adventure having solid legs at cinemas, especially as the next big release is two weeks away – that would be The Batman.

