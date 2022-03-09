Nicolas Cage goes meta in new The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent trailer

A new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage's next movie, has dropped – and it looks just as wild as you'd hope.

The movie goes meta, with Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself. Running out of both money and steam in his career and on the verge of quitting acting for good, his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) offers him a job that seems too good to be true: $1 million to attend the birthday of billionaire super fan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal).

Cage begrudgingly accepts and things are going well with Javi – until they aren't. Events suddenly take a wild turn, and Cage must become a version of some of his most iconic characters in order to get his family out of trouble.

The movie, directed and co-written by Tom Gormican, also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, and Alessandra Mastronardi.

Cage's next two projects after The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent are both Westerns – he's set to star in The Old Way and Butcher's Crossing, which are both due to be released later this year. Elsewhere, he's set to play Dracula in Renfield, an upcoming horror comedy about the vampire's henchman co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz. The Lego Batman helmer Chris McKay is directing.