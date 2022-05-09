Tricycles and new Chaos Space Marines - the best reveals from Warhammer Fest 2022

A metric crap-ton of announcements dropped for Warhammer Fest over the weekend, and that means there's loads to get through - Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, Chaos Space Marines, space dwarf Squats, Kill Team, the Horus Heresy, and more have been filling up the newsfeed. They're all very cool, but it's a lot.

That's why we've cut to the chase with the best Warhammer Fest reveals below. Want to catch up on the headlines quickly without hitting information overload? We've got the most important info below on everything from Codex updates to the additions to the best board games in the Warhammer world.

Space tricycles and Squats

Following the Leagues of Votann reveal, we now have our first look at a new version of the iconic Squat 'tricycle'. Rather than being a wheeled bike like the original model from the 1980s, this version of the Imperial Chopper is much chunkier and hovers around the battlefield. That meshes better with the League's technological focus (because they're an offshoot of humanity, they wield long-lost gear now deemed 'heretical' by other human factions).

We don't know much else about the machine itself, but the rider's outfit gives off 1920s biplane pilot vibes. Although there's a good chance this was chosen simply because it looks cool, it (along with the trike's very industrial design of pipes and plating) could also indicate a more dieselpunk-inspired theme for the army at large. That'd certainly jive with the cliché of technologically-advanced dwarves in fantasy, and would also mirror Age of Sigmar's steampunk-influenced Kharadron Overlords.

Speaking of fantasy influences, these space dwarves are getting back into mining with a trip to the Necromunda: Ash Wastes game. 'Squat Prospectors' are meant to have abandoned the League long ago so are a little grungier, but they still share a design language with previously-released Votann artwork. As such, they might give us a better idea of what to expect from Votann models in terms of weaponry and style - namely, they emphasise heavy weapons, have distinctive dome helmets, and utilize mining gear in battle.

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos reinforcements

After the unveiling of new Chaos Space Marines earlier this year, we finally have eyes-on the models themselves. Some of them, anyway - Games Workshop showed off reworked Cultists, Possessed, and an updated Demon Prince that can be used for Warhammer 40,000 or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar (Warhammer Community notes that it will be "a match for the best the Dark Millennium has to offer", so we suspect it'll be as infamous as the previous version).

We were given a glimpse of the genuinely unsettling Tormented and Mutants, too. Both represent humans twisted by the powers of the Warp, but the former are further along in their journey - whatever's left of them hangs from a clutch of extra heads and claws, so they're good for intimidating the foe if nothing else. They're also a good bit more horrifying than the old Chaos Spawn sculpts.

These additions can be led by the Dark Commune, a batch of witches and cyborgs protected by Ringwraith-esque Blessed Blades.

Refreshed Khorne Bezerkers (the red-armored axe-murderers that are partial to a spot of murder) have been teased as well. However, they won't be joining their fellow Chaos Space Marines. Instead, they're taking a leaf from the book of the Thousand Sons with an entirely new Codex of their own. We've not seen anything yet other than their axes, but new details will apparently follow soon.

Finally, a new 40K Kill Team squad is joining these board games for 2 players via the Moroch boxed set. The Blooded Kill Team are traitors who left the Astra Militarum (or Imperial Guard, if you're old-school like us), and are designed to tie in with the Traitor Guardsmen from Warhammer Quest: Blackstone Fortress - one of Warhammer's many board games for adults.

Horus Heresy box-set

Another big reveal came in the form of the Horus Heresy box. We now know what's included within the pack, and it's a monster with enough models for two armies. Along with 40 Space Marine Legionaries wielding Mark VI Power Armour, the set includes a sizable, customizable Contemptor Dreadnought mech, two Praetors (one to lead each faction), a Spartan tank, and 10 Space Marines in Terminator armor.

While all this is impressive, it also suggests a hefty price tag. Although it's been confirmed that the pack will weigh in at less than $300 / £200, we suspect it'll still hit the same cost as Necromunda: Ash Wastes at $299 in the USA and £180 for UK audiences. Better start saving now.

Age of Sigmar

The fantasy sibling of Warhammer 40,000 got some reinforcements during Warhammer Fest as well. Besides a Skaven Deathmaster, another Warcry warband, Ogroids, and some Slyvaneth from the forest realms, Age of Sigmar will soon be seeing additions to its human forces. Warhammer Community notes that a full release is still a ways off, but we can apparently expect a full rework as the company tries to "reimagine the forces of common humanity and the Cities of Sigmar".

