Thursday Link-A-Mania

Has Marvel chosen its new Hulk?; live action Tinkerbell; Breaking Dawn ; horse play for True Blood

Has Marvel Chosen Its New Hulk

According to Deadline New York , Marvel could well be announcing its new Hulk for The Avengers at ComicCon next week, and the site’s hot tip is… Mark Ruffalo. Yeah, we thought “Mark who?” too. He’s the kind of actor hyou’ve vaguely heard of, but you’d be hard pressed to recall what you’d seen him in, but looking at IMDB, he’s certainly never been short of work. He’s recently been seen in Shutter Island , The Kids Are All Right and Where The Wild Things Are , and is generally considered to be a pretty darned good actor. Which is probably less important than two other items on Marvel’s checklist: a) is he cheap and b) does he do as he’s told.

Well, What Do You Tink?

Walt Disney Picturesis to produce a live action romantic comedy based on the Peter Pan fairy Tinkerbell called Tink , reports Variety . 30 Rock actress Elizabeth Banks will play the starring role in the film, which will be produced by Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Terminator Salvation director (and Chuck executive producer) McG. McG will also write the script along with Elizabeth Wright Shapiro, who developed the idea. The concept apparently plays with the mischievous nature of the Tinkerbell character.

Rosenberg also said she looking forward to Bella’s transformation. “I think seeing Bella as a vampire and her adjusting to her powers and embracing them, those are all really fun scenes to write. Particularly when you picture Kristen Stewart playing her, and the way she's embodied Bella as a sort of awkward, fidgety persona. When she turns into a vampire, all of that goes away.”

True Blood ’s Stephen Moyer Thrown From Horse

Stephen Moyer – Vampire Bill in True Blood – injured his knee when he was thrown from a horse while filming season three of True Blood, according to Aces Showbiz . “I had an accident on this season of True Blood . I rode behind a stuntman and the horses didn't want us there and we were in this forest. I came off and he came off and the horse went back and I landed on this two-foot square piece of concrete and it's the only piece of concrete in the whole forest - straight on my knee.”