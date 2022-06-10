Marvel fans are speculating about who will be in the Thunderbolts movie

After news broke that Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts movie has a director, the internet is buzzing with speculation over which characters might form the line-up of the supervillain team.

Deadline (opens in new tab)'s original report indicates that the likes of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell's US Agent, Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Tim Roth's Abomination, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier could form the line-up – though no one is attached to the project just yet.

"I don't really know much about the Thunderbolts except the basics to be honest but if it means I get Yelena Belova back I will watch anything" says one person (opens in new tab).

"What is this Thunderbolts movie????? WE'RE GETTING BUCKY, YELENA, GHOST AND ZEMO ALL IN ONE MOVIE?!?!??!?!" is this excited fan's response (opens in new tab).

Other people (opens in new tab) have more characters they'd like to see: "In the Falcon series we see AGENT Carter (SHIELD) went rogue selling government secrets so that would make her part of this crew Val is putting together. Other probable characters Bullseye. More heroes like GHOST (Ant-Man 2) Taskmaster Deadpool Songbird Titania," speculates another person.

"My favourite MCU plot thread for the last 18 months has been the Thunderbolts teases," is someone else's opinion (opens in new tab). "I kept holding out that we'd get a debuting Moonstone or Songbird somewhere, as unlikely as it'd be, but I'll happily take a returning Ghost."

"Could a Thunderbolts movie introduce the MCU's Norman Osbourne? They'd need a heavy hitter if it's a film. Minor characters won’t work," is this person's thoughts (opens in new tab).

"With the Thunderbolts movie now official, please, Marvel Studios, I'm beggin' ya: Use this as the opportunity to bring Wilson Bethel back as Bullseye and give us Daredevil fans some payoff to when we last saw him. He (and the character!) deserve a grand return!" says this fan (opens in new tab) – and considering Charlie Cox made the jump to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's no reason other characters can't join him (like Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in Hawkeye).

That's not the only Marvel Netflix character that people would like to see (opens in new tab), either: "If the Punisher is not in the Thunderbolts movie....I'm gonna lose it"

"The cast potential for Thunderbolts is pretty sick. Hell of an opportunity to do something the MCU won't get to do often and make an ensemble film starring characters who aren't that redeemable," thinks this fan (opens in new tab).

"The Thunderbolts movie definitely should just introduce a bunch of new characters and use one or two that already exist," believes another person (opens in new tab).

"Hell. Yes. Can fully expect John Walker to be in this. Also of note... Deadpool and Punisher were Thunderbolts," points out someone else (opens in new tab).

The Thunderbolts movie doesn't have a release date just yet, though the report says the film will be in production next summer.