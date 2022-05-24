Thor: Love and Thunder trailer suggests Jane might have been blipped

An exchange between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer may suggest that Jane was blipped.

"What's it been? Like, three, four years?" Jane asks, 46 seconds into the new trailer, guessing how long it's been since they last saw each other as the pair reunite.

"Eight years, seven months, and six days. Give or take," Thor responds.

Of course, this conversation is a humorous way of showing that Thor took his break-up with Jane a lot harder than she did. But there's also a difference of five years between their respective answers, which just happens to be the length of time between the Blip in Avengers: Infinity War and everyone who disappeared being brought back again in Avengers: Endgame .

And things are looking very different for Jane since we last saw her in Thor: The Dark World – she's Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder, now, and we see her wielding Mjolnir in the new trailer.

Alongside Hemsworth and Portman, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie and Chris Pratt and co. are back as the Guardians of the Galaxy, while Christian Bale plays the movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also back for the Thorquel, and this time he's co-written the script, too, as well as reprising his role as Korg.