Christian Bale reveals two major Marvel characters were cut from Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr actor Christian Bale has seemingly confirmed a pair of Marvel cameos were planned for Thor: Love and Thunder – but haven’t made the final cut.

While praising the cast in an interview with Prensa Escenario (opens in new tab), Bale let slip that he filmed scenes with none other than Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum.

"I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That’s not in the final film but he’s fantastic," he revealed. "I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he’s not in the final film either. As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff."

Dinklage previously appeared as Eitri – the King of the Dwarves – in Avengers: Infinity War. Jeff Goldblum was part of Thor: Ragnarok as the Grandmaster. Neither had been confirmed to return, though Goldblum had previously addressed the possibility of a Grandmaster comeback in Love and Thunder during a wonderfully bizarre interview with Esquire (opens in new tab).

"Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum joked. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, is set for release on July 7 in the UK and July 8 in the US. For more on the movie, be sure to check out Total Film's exclusive coverage from its new issue, including how Natalie Portman prepared for her superhero role and Christian Bale's horrified reaction to Googling Gorr.