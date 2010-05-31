Thomas Dekker to star in Footloose?

Thomas Dekker could be about to get all musical on us by starring in the long-gestating Footloose remake.

The 22-year-old actor, whose latest film Kaboom played at this year’s Cannes to generally positive reviews, is reportedly in talks to star in the remake.

Both Zac Efron and Gossip Gir l ’s Chace Crawford have been attached to the role but then eventually passed it on, while Craig Brewer is now in the director’s chair instead of Kenny Ortega.

Does Dekker have any dancing experience to make him a plum choice? Doesn’t look like it – but then neither did Emily Blunt before she began on The Adjustment Bureau and now look at her.

Meanwhile, any of you who fancy playing a teenager on-screen are in luck – there’s an open casting call for guys who are 18 years and older to appear in the flick.

Source: [ LA Times ]

Is Dekker a good replacement for Efron? Whaddya think?