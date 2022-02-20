This new Elden Ring overview trailer is as stunning as it is informative

If you're desperate to see a little more of Elden Ring before its release later this week, I have good news – Bandai Namco and developer From Software have just dropped a brand-new "overview" trailer just days before it's set to launch.

Spoiling us with over six minutes of stunning landscapes and hideous beasts, the narrated trailer gives us a lengthy peek at pretty much every aspect of the game, from who we'll meet, what we'll craft, and how best to get around.

I don't want to give too much away - some of us have already had too much spoiled! - but if you're willing to give it a peek, I suspect you won't be sorry. Here, check it out below:

"Much has changed in the Lands Between since the days of your banishment, Tarnished," teases the video description. "Come and learn what awaits you on the path of grace."

Director and FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed that he expects George R.R. Martin – who helped design Elden Ring's lore and worldbuilding – to be "a bit shocked" when he sees the final game. Although the Game of Thrones creator recently took to his personal blog to call the action RPG "incredible" , Miyazaki now says he suspects Martin may have been "envisioning something a little bit more human" than the game's deviation from "traditional human drama".

Miyazaki has revealed he expects more people to complete Elden Ring than FromSoftware's previous games.

"I feel like our approach to these games, not just Elden Ring, is to design them to encourage the player to overcome adversity," Miyazaki said at the time. "We don’t try to force difficulty or make things hard for the sake of it. We want players to use their cunning, study the game, memorize what’s happening, and learn from their mistakes. We don’t want players to feel like the game is unfairly punishing, but rather that there’s a chance to win a difficult encounter and make progress."