This Dungeons and Dragons sale saves you 50% or more

Thanks to a massive Dungeons and Dragons sale over at Amazon, it's your lucky day if you're a tabletop fan. To be precise you can save up to 50% on many of the game's most sought-after tomes and adventures. That includes a big discount on essential rules shakeup Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (it's now $33.80 instead of $50) and a price cut on the most recent release, Candlekeep Mysteries, that takes it down to $29.97. Even the Core Rulebook Gift Set - which normally weighs in at $170 - has been dramatically reduced by $78.
- Dungeons and Dragons sale: Save up to 50% at Amazon right now
Considering the fact that this sale includes the best Dungeons and Dragons books, that's not bad going. More specifically, we gave Tasha's Cauldron of Everything a near-perfect score in our review so getting it for around $20 less than normal is a big win. Similarly, Candlekeep Mysteries is one of the best D&D releases in years - that makes its unusually low price as part of the Dungeons and Dragons sale a steal.
Basically, this is a great chance to get your hands on some of the best tabletop RPGs for much less than normal. Check out the full sale below.
Core books sale
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set |
$170 $91.99 at Amazon US / £89.14 at Amazon UK
If you want to pick up the ultimate D&D starter set, this is the perfect bundle. It offers the Player's Handbook, the Dungeon Master's Guide, and the massive Monster Manual to go with cool foil covers, a slipcase, and a Dungeon Master's screen. Because it's a $78 less than it normal is, that's a bargain.
View Deal
Player's Handbook |
$50 $31.50 at Amazon US / £34 £27.22 at Amazon UK
New to Dungeons and Dragons? This the book you need. And even if you're a veteran, you still need it on your shelf. It explains everything you need to know about character creation, the basic rules, and more. A must-have for all players, no matter their skill-level (particularly with that much money knocked off).
View Deal
Dungeon Master's Guide |
$50 $25 at Amazon US / £42 £30.99 at Amazon UK
Want to run your own D&D games? The Dungeon Master's Guide should be your first stop, especially with 50% off the list price. It provides helpful tips on how to build your own world, adventures, magical items, storylines, and more. An essential purchase.
View Deal
Monster Manual |
$50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £24.40 at Amazon UK
The Monster Manual is one hefty chonk of a book, and that's because it's full to the brim with cool beasties to use in your games. These range from classic skeletons to the wonderfully bizarre beholders.
View Deal
D&D sourcebooks sale
- Tasha's Cauldron of Everything |
$50$33.80 at Amazon US / £42£32.17 at Amazon UK
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything |
$50$28.99 at Amazon US / £39£25.19 at Amazon UK
- Volo's Guide to Monsters |
$50$28.46 at Amazon US / £39£26.99 at Amazon UK
- Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes |
$50$25.06 on Amazon US / £39£33.16 at Amazon UK
- Explorer's Guide to Wildemount |
$50$22.96 at Amazon US / £38£24.60 at Amazon UK
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War |
$50$28.26 at Amazon US / £38£27.71 at Amazon UK
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros |
$50$23.99 at Amazon US / £38£26.08 at Amazon UK
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide |
$40$19.99 at Amazon US / £30£24.40 at Amazon UK
D&D adventures sale
- Candlekeep Mysteries |
$50$29.97 at Amazon US / £36£32.99 at Amazon UK
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden |
$50$24.95 at Amazon US / £38£27.58 at Amazon UK
- Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus |
$50$25.49 at Amazon US / £39£27.16 at Amazon UK
- Waterdeep Dragon Heist |
$50$25.49 at Amazon US / £39£34.19 at Amazon UK
- Rise of Tiamat |
$30$18.26 at Amazon US / £25£18.08 at Amazon UK
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh |
$50$28.89 at Amazon US / £38£27.16 at Amazon UK
- Dungeon of the Mad Mage |
$50$28.99 at Amazon / £42£31.24 at Amazon UK
- Tomb of Annihilation |
$50$27.19 at Amazon US / £32.92 at Amazon UK
- Tales from the Yawning Portal |
$50$28.96 at Amazon US / £42£33 at Amazon UK
- Storm King's Thunder |
$50$27.61 at Amazon US / £42£31.20 at Amazon UK
- Out of the Abyss |
$50$28.56 at Amazon US / £39£27.39 at Amazon UK
- Princes of the Apocalypse |
$50$33.53 at Amazon US / £39£27.54 at Amazon UK
For more tabletop deals, be sure to check out the best board games, the best card games, board games for 2 players, and the best cooperative board games.