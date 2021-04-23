This Dungeons and Dragons sale saves you 50% or more

A Dungeons and Dragons sale for the ages is upon us

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Thanks to a massive Dungeons and Dragons sale over at Amazon, it's your lucky day if you're a tabletop fan. To be precise you can save up to 50% on many of the game's most sought-after tomes and adventures. That includes a big discount on essential rules shakeup Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (it's now $33.80 instead of $50) and a price cut on the most recent release, Candlekeep Mysteries, that takes it down to $29.97. Even the Core Rulebook Gift Set - which normally weighs in at $170 - has been dramatically reduced by $78.

Considering the fact that this sale includes the best Dungeons and Dragons books, that's not bad going. More specifically, we gave Tasha's Cauldron of Everything a near-perfect score in our review so getting it for around $20 less than normal is a big win. Similarly, Candlekeep Mysteries is one of the best D&D releases in years - that makes its unusually low price as part of the Dungeons and Dragons sale a steal.

Basically, this is a great chance to get your hands on some of the best tabletop RPGs for much less than normal. Check out the full sale below.

Core books sale

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.99 at Amazon US / £89.14 at Amazon UK
If you want to pick up the ultimate D&D starter set, this is the perfect bundle. It offers the Player's Handbook, the Dungeon Master's Guide, and the massive Monster Manual to go with cool foil covers, a slipcase, and a Dungeon Master's screen. Because it's a $78 less than it normal is, that's a bargain.
Player's Handbook | $50 $31.50 at Amazon US / £34 £27.22 at Amazon UK
New to Dungeons and Dragons? This the book you need. And even if you're a veteran, you still need it on your shelf. It explains everything you need to know about character creation, the basic rules, and more. A must-have for all players, no matter their skill-level (particularly with that much money knocked off).
Dungeon Master's Guide | $50 $25 at Amazon US / £42 £30.99 at Amazon UK
Want to run your own D&D games? The Dungeon Master's Guide should be your first stop, especially with 50% off the list price. It provides helpful tips on how to build your own world, adventures, magical items, storylines, and more. An essential purchase.
Monster Manual | $50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £24.40 at Amazon UK
The Monster Manual is one hefty chonk of a book, and that's because it's full to the brim with cool beasties to use in your games.  These range from classic skeletons to the wonderfully bizarre beholders.
D&D sourcebooks sale

D&D adventures sale

