This Black Friday PS5 TV deal gets you the best value 4K 120Hz TV for its lowest ever price

The Black Friday PS5 TV deals are primed to get you something that can get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X - and get you that something for less. Step forward the Samsung Q80T which is, for our money and yours, the best 120Hz 4K TV around and offers up some of the smoothest picture quality on the market. While other sizes are available, the 65-inch version is great value and has been cut in price: $1297.99 at Amazon. In the UK, the 49-inch set is £799 at Amazon. That's never been lower.

What makes the Q80T the best 4K 120Hz screen for us is centred around its value - it really is value-busting in the bang for buck department. In terms of specifics, you'll be able to get seamless 120FPS 4K picture thanks to its Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency. Any sort of input lag is a thing of the past with these incredible Samsung models and they should be the final piece of the puzzle in your home entertainment or gaming setup. And every game on PS5 and Xbox Series X is guaranteed to look incredible.

Samsung QLED Q80T 4K TV | 65-inch | $1397.99 Samsung QLED Q80T 4K TV | 65-inch | $1397.99 $1297.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The best value 120Hz 4K TV just got even better with this $100 discount at Amazon. The superb image quality is bolstered by the bells and whistles that make this the perfect TV for gaming: 120 FPS support, Object Sound Tracking, and a sub-9ms input lag all make this a killer deal.



Samsung QLED Q80T 4K TV | 49-inch | £899 Samsung QLED Q80T 4K TV | 49-inch | £899 £799 at Amazon

Save £100 - This price has never been lower. The 49-inch model is a great choice for those looking to fill out their bedroom or gaming room with a TV that can handle all the power that the PS5 and Xbox Series X can throw at it.



For the uninitiated, a 120Hz TV allows for up to 120 FPS on next-gen consoles. That used to be only in the realm of PC, so it's exciting for console players to finally see things in a whole new light.

There's plenty of choice on offer, too, across PS5 and Xbox Series X. Doom Eternal and Call of Duty: Vanguard run like a dream on Sony's console. And you haven't lived until you've witnessed Ori and the Will of the Wisps in true 120 FPS. Microsoft's FPS boost feature even lets you play games from older generations, such as Alien Isolation and Gears 5, in eye-popping 120 FPS.

