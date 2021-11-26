This Black Friday PS5 headset deal sees the Turtle Beach Recon 500 hit its lowest ever price

Okay, so Black Friday PS5 headset deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals don't come much better than this. The Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset is at its lowest ever price at Amazon UK; It's listed at £43.99, a £16 saving off of the £59.99 RRP. For those of you in the US, the headset is the cheapest it has been in months, coming in at $47.99, with a $31 saving off the $79.99 asking price.

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset doesn't typically drop below £50, largely because it's one of the most sought-after gaming headsets on the market. In fact, it's currently our pick for the best PS5 headset. If you want a good Black Friday PS5 headset deal, you'll want to get this wired headset at this awesome price point.

Of course, the Recon 500 does also work on PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch due to the traditional and reliable audio jack connection. It's a great gaming headset that you'll have a good time with regardless of platform. There's more information on this deal below, so keep scrolling and don't miss your chance to get the Turtle Beach Recon 500 at such a low price. Oh, and if you're still looking for a console to use it with, read our guide on how to buy a PS5 on Black Friday.

Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, and our pick for best for PS5, the Recon 500 has reached a historic low price thanks to this Amazon sale.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.99 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - The Turtle Beach Recon 500, our favorite PS5 headset available, is currently the lowest price it has been in months on Amazon US. A great, powerful headset at a pretty manageable price point, is what we think.



