These three new Netflix shows all have perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

Netflix is set to end the year with a bang – as well as raking in the views with new releases like Red Notice and Squid Game, three of the streamer's November releases have a rating of 100% Certified Fresh critics' scores on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The first of these is Hellbound, a South Korean series from the director of Train to Busan based on his animated series of the same name that centers around supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. Arriving on Netflix on November 19, it became the world's most-watched Netflix series of the week within 24 hours (knocking Squid Game off the top spot).

Next up is Arcane. The steampunk-style show, set in the world of League of Legends, focuses on the tension between two cities, one for the rich and one poorer. It serves as a prequel to the game and as several characters' origin stories. It stars Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, Army of the Dead's Ella Purnell, and Harry Potter's Katie Leung. Season 1 finished airing on November 20 and the show has already been renewed for season 2.

Netflix's last highly-rated recent release is Narcos: Mexico. A spin-off from the original Narcos, this series focuses on the development of the illegal drug trade in '80s Mexico (who'd have guessed) rather than Colombia. The third and final season premiered on Netflix on November 5.