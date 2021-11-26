These Black Friday QLED deals at Currys include displays starting from £379

If you're looking for some Black Friday QLED TV deals then Currys has three options with up to £150 off and starting at just £399. There's two Samsungs and a Hisense on offer here, and if you want to check our best QLED TV selection you'll discover the top five are all Samsung and Hisense options. So these are well worth a moment of your time to consider.

The Samsung 43 inch Smart 4K QLED model is probably the top dog here, with it's £120 saving bringing it down from £649 to £529. Then there's the Samsung 'The Frame', a 32 inch Smart HDR QLED TV reduced from £499 to £379, a saving of £120 on this full HD screen that can be mounted on the wall to double up as a digital art frame. Then we have the Hisense 43 inch Smart 4K HDR QLED TV coming in at £399 thanks to £150 saving on its original £549 asking price. It may be the least flashy option here in terms of bells and whistles but it's still a great get if you're looking for a QLED screen.

If, however, you're looking for the best OLED TVs instead, then check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals for savings in that area on a range of OLED televisions. And, if you're looking to play games as well, then consider taking a browse through our best gaming TV selection, and our list of best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X options. And finally, there's also our best 120hz 4K TV options to consider.

Save £120 - Enjoy a Quantum HDR, HDR10+ image with virtual 3D surround sound on this 4K boundless screen.

Save £120 - This sleek TV can easily be wall-mounted and features an art mode to display images or your own photos.

Save £150 - That's a great price on this no frills 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos and voice remote.

If you've been thinking about something a little larger, why not consider some of these Black Friday projector deals to really ramp up your viewing experience.