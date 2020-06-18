The Witcher 3 is free on PC if you own it on console

If you own The Witcher 3 on PS4 or Xbox One and want to experience it with the visual and performance benefits of a gaming PC, now you can do just that at no extra cost. Even if you already own it on PC via Steam, Origin, or Epic Games, you can claim an additional copy and gift it to a friend in need. The offer's live until June 23.

Depending on how acquainted you are with GOG, there could be a few loop holes to jump through for your PC copy of The Witcher 3. If you haven't downloaded the GOG Galaxy client, you can get the latest version here. Or, if you already have GOG Galaxy but aren't up to date with the latest version, you'll need to update the client.

From there, go to Settings > Add games & friends > Connect platforms. Here you can connect your Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Steam, Origin, and/or Epic Games account to find the library where you've got The Witcher 3 installed. Click on the game and you should see an option to claim your PC copy. Voila, The Witcher 3 should be added to your GOG library almost instantly, and you can install it on PC right away.

Sadly, the deal isn't applicable to the Switch version of The Witcher 3. GOG says this is because "there is no Nintendo Switch integration."

Finally, the version of the game you get will be the same as the one you already own, so if you have the base game, you'll get the base game on PC, and so on.

For the complete list of specifics, check the FAQ page.

