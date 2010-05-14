The weekly linkly round-up of game-related stories

A lot of stuff happens in the world of games every week - some of which you might have missed. So here's a partially arbitrary round-up of some of the choicest game-centric stories and articles that have appeared on the internet in the last five days. And when we say 'internet', we mean GamesRadar and our sister site CVG.

USA Today offers the first meaty details about Call of Duty: Black Ops.We subsequently detail the Black Ops details that were originally offered by USA Today.

A man in the games industryseems to be saying that if you've ever traded in a game, you're more of a nuisance than a pirate. That's the software type of pirate. Not the plundering, parrot-loving type.

Red Dead Redemption has kept GamesRadar's senior wildlife editor, B. Buttercup, busy this week. First it wasthe subjugation of horses, quickly followed bythe thing with the bear.



Activisionregisters a bunch of domain names. One of them is Call of Duty: Space Warfare. We wouldn't put it past them.

God of War fans finally get thenovelisation they didn't even know they wanted.

Everyone gets happy feelings all over again as thefirst LittleBigPlanet 2 videoappears. We celebrate by suggestingthree things that LBP2 desperately needsto make it even more impressive.



Whatever Bungie's new Activision published game turns out to be, it's going to be totally better than Halo.Says Bungie.

NewPokemon starters revealed. That's starters as in which Pokemon you'll get to choose at the beginning of Pokemon Black and White. Not starters as in hors d'oeuvres.

A man from RPG specialist BioWare says thatFinal Fantasy XIII is absolutely not an RPGand is really just an adventure game.

No doubt inspired by our 'Video game characters that should never be in porn again' feature, Bayonetta game designer Hideki Kamiya says that heisn't very happy about all the homemade Bayonetta manga pornbeing created in Japan. Our efforts to procure some have thus far proved fruitless.

May 14, 2010