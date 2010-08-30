The Week In Sci Fi

Seven days of SF and fantasy fun, including Jonah Hex and Who villains on tour...



MONDAY 30 AUGUST

It's a bank holiday, so don't do something silly like going to work or anything.

Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

on Virgin 1 at 9pm. Travel back to the ’80s in Hot Tub Time Machine , investigate Medium ’s fifth season, and have a laugh at Robot Chicken season four, all on DVD.

TUESDAY 31 AUGUST

The fourth season of A Town Called Eureka continues on Syfy at 8pm, while Smallville is on E4 at 9pm.

continues on Syfy at 8pm, while is on E4 at 9pm. Ahead of Doctor Who Live , a selection of monsters will be appearing at Tesco Extra in Redditch from 4-6pm.

WEDNESDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

She sees dead people… All the time. Alas, it’s not as good as The Sixth Sense , but what are you going to do? It’s Ghost Whisperer on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

on Virgin 1 at 9pm. The Doctor Who alien invasion comes to Nottingham's Tesco Extra.

THURSDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

This year’s WorldCon, AussieCon 4 , gets underway in Melbourne. Will Russell T Davies bag himself a Hugo? He’s up against Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse episode "Epitaph One".

, gets underway in Melbourne. Will Russell T Davies bag himself a Hugo? He’s up against Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse episode "Epitaph One". Mark Millar’s comics magazine CLiNT launches.

launches. Today it's the turn of Chesterfield's Tesco Extra to get a visit from Doctor Who baddies.The key times are between 4 and 6pm.

FRIDAY 3 SEPTEMBER

Head off to your local multiplex to check out Jonah Hex , The Last Exorcism or both.

, or both. Other M , the latest, hotly anticipated chapter in the Metroid saga, comes to Wii.

, the latest, hotly anticipated chapter in the Metroid saga, comes to Wii. Supernatural fans should head to Birmingham for Roadhouse .

. Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.

's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm. More Doctor Who monster action at Stockport Tesco Extra from 4-6pm.

SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

Today the Doctor Who foes come to Southport Tesco Extra between 4-6pm.

SUNDAY 5 SEPTEMBER