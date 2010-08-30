The Week In Sci Fi

Seven days of SF and fantasy fun, including Jonah Hex and Who villains on tour...
- It's a bank holiday, so don't do something silly like going to work or anything.
- Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Travel back to the ’80s in Hot Tub Time Machine , investigate Medium ’s fifth season, and have a laugh at Robot Chicken season four, all on DVD.
TUESDAY 31 AUGUST
- The fourth season of A Town Called Eureka continues on Syfy at 8pm, while Smallville is on E4 at 9pm.
- Ahead of Doctor Who Live , a selection of monsters will be appearing at Tesco Extra in Redditch from 4-6pm.
WEDNESDAY 1 SEPTEMBER
- She sees dead people… All the time. Alas, it’s not as good as The Sixth Sense , but what are you going to do? It’s Ghost Whisperer on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- The Doctor Who alien invasion comes to Nottingham's Tesco Extra.
THURSDAY 2 SEPTEMBER
- This year’s WorldCon, AussieCon 4 , gets underway in Melbourne. Will Russell T Davies bag himself a Hugo? He’s up against Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse episode "Epitaph One".
- Mark Millar’s comics magazine CLiNT launches.
- Today it's the turn of Chesterfield's Tesco Extra to get a visit from Doctor Who baddies.The key times are between 4 and 6pm.
FRIDAY 3 SEPTEMBER
- Head off to your local multiplex to check out Jonah Hex , The Last Exorcism or both.
- Other M , the latest, hotly anticipated chapter in the Metroid saga, comes to Wii.
- Supernatural fans should head to Birmingham for Roadhouse .
- Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.
- More Doctor Who monster action at Stockport Tesco Extra from 4-6pm.
SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER
- Today the Doctor Who foes come to Southport Tesco Extra between 4-6pm.
SUNDAY 5 SEPTEMBER
- Pick up the current Comic Heroes – because you're worth it.
- The Who monster tour goes to the Glasgow Silverburn Tesco Extra from 2-4pm.